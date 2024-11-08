SBG acquires stake in New Homes Mortgage Services

Sesame Bankhall Group (SBG) has acquired a “significant” stake in mortgage and protection broker, New Homes Mortgage Services (NHMS), with the option to increase the shareholding in the future.
NHMS is the largest appointed representative (AR) mortgage and protection firm within SBG's Sesame Network, having been a member for nearly 30 years. SBG told COVER that no further specific details on the stake itself, nor financial or commercial terms, could be shared presently, but said it is a "significant, decent-sized stake". NHMS is a mortgage and protection advisory business specialising in the new build market, comprising of 40 advisers and 80 employees. Protecting 45,000 clients, the firm has reportedly recorded more than £760m of mortgage lending and £1.4m of protection prem...
