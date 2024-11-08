SBG acquires stake in New Homes Mortgage Services

NHMS is the largest appointed representative (AR) mortgage and protection firm within SBG's Sesame Network, having been a member for nearly 30 years. SBG told COVER that no further specific details on the stake itself, nor financial or commercial terms, could be shared presently, but said it is a "significant, decent-sized stake". NHMS is a mortgage and protection advisory business specialising in the new build market, comprising of 40 advisers and 80 employees. Protecting 45,000 clients, the firm has reportedly recorded more than £760m of mortgage lending and £1.4m of protection prem...