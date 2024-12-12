SBG names Claire Cherrington as DA distribution director

Responsible for driving growth and increasing market share

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Sesame Bankhall Group (SBG) has appointed Claire Cherrington as directly authorised (DA) distribution director, effective March 2025.

In the role, Cherrington will be responsible for driving growth and increasing market share of the network's DA businesses, supporting mortgage, protection and wealth firms under the Bankhall and PMS Mortgage Club brands. She will report to SBG's chief executive, Richard Harrison, working with PMS members and Bankhall clients to create value for them and their customers, Cherrington noted. SBG said the appointment forms part of its growth and modernisation plans, supporting advisory firms to start, run, grow and exit their businesses. The appointment, which is subject to FCA approv...

