serious illness cover
SPOTLIGHT: Dementia
The funding debate shows no sign of abating
CIExpert on Vitality SIC changes
Full analysis
Vitality makes serious illness cover changes
With child cover enhancements
VitalityLife launches mortgage plan and enhances IP
‘Simple but comprehensive’ protection for mortgages
VitalityLife updates Serious Illness Cover
Cancer Relapse Benefit included as standard and 35 definitions added including borderline ovarian cancer and blindness in one eye
VitalityLife launches new comparison tool for advisers
Plus offers for whole of life and serious illness cover for children