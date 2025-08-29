Policyholders move house without reviewing protection: Vitality

Provider, Vitality, has found that while one in four policyholders have moved house since taking out protection cover, 32% did not review their policy.
Vitality surveyed 2,000 UK adults, finding that 63% of policyholders have looked at their cover but made no changes. The provider said that leaving protection policies untouched potentially exposes policyholders to gaps in cover as their financial responsibilities shift. Andy Philo, director of strategic partnerships, Vitality, said: "Moving house often marks a new chapter - with new priorities and financial responsibilities. Having protection that reflects those changes – and reflects the life they are living today, not the one they had when they first took out cover - is essential, ...
