New Vitality Serious Illness proposition goes live

First announced in early February alongside a consolidated income protection product, with the new SIC offering split into three products - SIC 1X, SIC 2X and SIC 3X - with varying levels of coverage.

Serious Illness Cover 1x represents the ‘Core' offering, covering 114 conditions on a severity basis, while the second level of cover (2x) covers an additional 29 conditions for a total of 143.

The 2x product pays up to twice the full sum assured over the length of the plan through multiple claims on conditions "typically covered in full by critical illness plans," including those within the ABI's guide to minimum standards.

The 3x product offers Vitality's most comprehensive level of cover available, including the cover offered by the 2x product and a further 31 lower-severity conditions for a total of 174, as well as 60 conditions "unique to Vitality" - paying out up to three times the full sum assured, again over multiple claims throughout the lifespan of the policy.

"We were incredibly excited to announce these changes to our protection proposition at what turned out to be our biggest launch event to date, with over 4,000 advisers in attendance. We have been on a further roadshow around the UK meeting with a broad range of financial advisers," Justin Taurog, managing director at VitaliyLife, told COVER.

"While we were confident our new offering would deliver market leading solutions, we are delighted that the feedback we've received to date has been unparalleled and recognises that this new set of products not only provides top-quality, comprehensive cover, but closely aligns to the needs of today's consumers and their advisers."

CIExpert founder Alan Lakey welcomed the new SIC proposition, stating that one of the main reasons advisers did not engage with the provider's offering since its market entrance in 2007 was the "number of options and resulting level of complexity" and that these concerns have been "partially addressed" with the relaunch.

"If integral (accelerated) life cover is included within the plan then the life cover amount will reduce by the percentage of any paid claim," Lakey commented.

"Therefore, we believe that it is important to take out separate life and serious illness plans as this ensures that the full life cover remains after any serious illness claim. Similarly, this argument extends to favouring two single life plans over a joint life version."

Lakey said that, overall, the new plans to be "far more attuned to adviser and client requirements," although the complexity of the Vitality plans has presented "challenges" for CIExpert to include on its product comparison platform.

"We have taken the view that if we were to include the plans we would do so as we do with other insurers," he said.