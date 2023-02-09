Vitality unveils simplified Serious Illness, Income Protection proposition

Unveiled during its Adviser Launch today (9 February), Vitality detailed changes made to its Serious Illness Cover and Income Protection product, among other changes to its wider proposition.

The insurer has split its Serious Illness Cover offering into three different products that include varying levels of cover.

Serious Illness Cover 1x represents the ‘Core' offering, covering 114 conditions on a severity basis, while the second level of cover (2x) covers an additional 29 conditions for a total of 143.

The 2x product pays up to twice the full sum assured over the length of the plan through multiple claims on conditions "typically covered in full by critical illness plans," including those within the ABI's guide to minimum standards.

The 3x product offers Vitality's most comprehensive level of cover available, including the cover offered by the 2x product and a further 31 lower-severity conditions for a total of 174, as well as 60 conditions "unique to Vitality."

The product pays out up to three times the full sum assured, again over multiple claims throughout the lifespan of the policy.

Justin Taurog, managing director for VitalityLife, told COVER that streamlining the product reflects advances in medical technology that mean conditions are now being picked up earlier and people are more likely to survive a serious illness diagnosis.

"The key thing we are trying to do is take that the surprise factor and give that customer maximum coverage in terms of what we cover and our proposition," he explained.

"Feedback from advisers has always been positive around our breadth of cover in the market, but for those that don't use us the issues that comes up is perceived complexity or the number of options we have in the product suite."

Taurog said that the new product design is aimed at removing that complexity by giving advisers "three simple options" to ensure clients receive the necessary level of cover required.

Vitality has also made its Dementia and FrailCare cover standard across all Serious Illness policies, in a move designed to "guard against the high costs of care associated with the diagnosis of a degenerative later life illness."

The cover will remain in place as long as premiums are paid, with an option to extend into retirement.

Additionally, Vitality has also simplified its Child Serious Illness Cover benefit, covering all a member's children under a single premium and providing access to the Vitality Programme at no extra cost.

Taurog described the change as a way to "focus on the wellness of the whole family unit" by promoting earlier engagement with the Vitality Programme.

"We've seen the value getting people engaged in wellness; it's a fundamental part of the Vitality and we want to remove any barriers to get children engaged."

Consolidated product

Vitality also announced a change to its Income Protection offering, consolidating its previous three products - Income Protection Plus, Income Protection and Short-term Income Protection (STIP) - into a single policy.

Taurog explained the product consolidation is intended to make a "real impact in the income protection market" by providing greater flexibility within the product and to advisers.

Some of the new features added to the product include the introduction of Income Boost, which boosts pay outs on claims based on the members Vitality status up to 20%.

Members with a Platinum status will be eligible for a 20% boost, while those with Gold and Silver will be eligible for 15% and 10% respectively.

"That will carry on for six months; even if they go back to work after three it will carry on for the full six months. We felt it was important to give some value for that engagement in Vitality," Taurog explained.

Meanwhile, other changes to the product include the addition of Recovery Benefit, which provides services to help policyholders return to work such as counselling, rehabilitation and cancer treatment support, and a range of Guaranteed Insurability options, which allows members to change their occupation on the plan, the deferred period or the term, without the need for additional underwriting.

In January, Vitality launched a new D2C life insurance proposition where premiums are based on activity tracked by Apple Watch data, including life, serious illness and income protection cover (living expenses cover).