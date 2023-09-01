Spotlight: Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple Sclerosis is a neurological condition affecting the nerves in the brain and spinal cord[i], otherwise known as the central nervous system (CNS). The second part of the name comes from the Greek word ‘skleros' meaning ‘scarring' or ‘hardening' and multiple indicates that it can occur in several places. In the UK, 130,000 people are living with MS with about 130 new cases being diagnosed each week[ii]. When it comes to who is most likely to have MS, it's much more commonly found in women and those in regions furthest from the Equator[iii]. While it's not thought to be heredita...