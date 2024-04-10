UnderwriteMe adds Vitality's income protection plan

UnderwriteMe has added Vitality's income protection (IP) plan to its Protection Platform, effective 8 April, 2024, with VitalityLife's multi-benefit discounts also now available on the platform.
The provider's IP cover joins its other life products, including Life and Serious Illness Cover, already live on the platform. With all three products now available through the portal, advisers will automatically have any valid multi-benefit discounts applied when they select more than one product at a time. Vitality said this will ensure advisers can review and source products with the fairest value for their clients quickly and efficiently. As part of the rollout, the addition of IP to the platform will support a range of short-term and full-term payment options, alongside a rang...
