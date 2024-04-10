UnderwriteMe adds Vitality's income protection plan

Joins Life and Serious Illness Cover on the platform

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

UnderwriteMe has added Vitality's income protection (IP) plan to its Protection Platform, effective 8 April, 2024, with VitalityLife's multi-benefit discounts also now available on the platform.

The provider's IP cover joins its other life products, including Life and Serious Illness Cover, already live on the platform. With all three products now available through the portal, advisers will automatically have any valid multi-benefit discounts applied when they select more than one product at a time. Vitality said this will ensure advisers can review and source products with the fairest value for their clients quickly and efficiently. As part of the rollout, the addition of IP to the platform will support a range of short-term and full-term payment options, alongside a rang...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

LV= pays out £135m individual claims in 2023

Bupa extends JAAQ workplace mental health partnership

More on Technology

SimplyBiz to add Defaqto's Engage solution
Technology

SimplyBiz to add Defaqto's Engage solution

“We will help firms give more advice, to more clients”

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 20 March 2024 • 1 min read
Iress to sell UK mortgages business
Technology

Iress to sell UK mortgages business

Advancement in transformation strategy

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 15 March 2024 • 1 min read
Fintel-backed CRM specialist Plannr debuts to intermediary market
Technology

Fintel-backed CRM specialist Plannr debuts to intermediary market

Built and developed with pilot of 70 advisers

Hope Coumbe
Hope Coumbe
clock 04 March 2024 • 2 min read