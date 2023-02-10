CIExpert welcomes Vitality SIC revamp

Vitality announced the latest versions of the SIC product during its Adviser Launch event yesterday (9 February), alongside other product changes, with the insurer splitting its SIC offering into three products - SIC 1X, SIC 2X and SIC 3X - with varying levels of coverage.

Lakey commented that advisers had historically chosen not to engage with Vitality's offering due to the complexity and "myriad of options" the plans included, however the new changes should remedy this by brining the SIC plans more "into line with the standard critical illness template."

"With the previous range of plans advisers could choose to add on the booster and protected plan status, select optimised and non-optimised premiums, plus a whole host of other options," he said.

"This also impaired the adviser's ability to understand the range of quotations provided via the various portals. Again, this was a negative that resulted in a lower take-up of plans than would otherwise have been the case."

Lakey detailed that the new line-up "resolves many of these difficulties" and described SIC 1X as a "purely severity product" where each claim will either reduce sum insured or ends the cover if a claim is due to 100% severity pay out.

"The SIC 2X & SIC 3X differ significantly from the Entry Level product in that the severity payments do not reduce the sum assured, in effect making them comparable with additional payment conditions," he explained.

"Multiple payments can be made on these policies for all severity levels including the 100% severity payment, so provides the possibility of paying cumulative claims up to either 200% or 300% of the residual cover at the time of the claim."

He also detailed that both SIC 2X and SIC 3X plans are more comparable to traditional critical illness (CIC) products through an increased severity level of a number of main conditions to 100%.

Lakey said CIExpert will carried out "extensive research and development" on its platform to incorporate the changes and provide advisers with a means for comparison against CIC plans in a "meaningful way."

"We have worked closely with Vitality to achieve this and when the new range of plans are released we will be launching a new upgrade shortly after, including the various historic plans dating back to 2007," he said.