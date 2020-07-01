Scottish Friendly
Canada Life sells £2.7bn closed book to Scottish Friendly
155,000 long-standing policies worth £2.7bn from closed book of business sold to Scottish Friendly as Canada Life focuses on annuity market
UnderwriteMe up and running
UnderwriteMe has gone live, as Exeter Family Friendly, Scottish Provident, Scottish Friendly and SunLife are now using UnderwriteMe software within their own propositions, with three further insurers set to go-live in the next quarter.
Scottish Friendly makes second partnership in a month
Scottish Friendly has announced partnership with Neilson Financial Services (NFS) to develop its UK life insurance business.
Entirely-online life insurance provider enters the market
An entirely-online provider has entered the market in an aim to modernise life insurance.