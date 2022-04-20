Scottish Friendly appoints Stephen McGee as new CEO

Replaces Martin Pringle

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
Scottish Friendly appoints Stephen McGee as new CEO

Scottish Friendly has announced the appointment of Stephen McGee as its new chief executive.

McGee joined the mutual society in September last year as a non-executive director, having previously been chief financial officer at Aegon UK.

He also held prior roles as chief actuary at Lloyds Banking Group and head of actuarial at Phoenix Group.

McGee will replace acting chief executive Martin Pringle, who took on the role following the passing of Jim Galbraith in April last year.

Commenting on his new role, McGee said his ambition is to make Scottish Friendly the "best example of the product and distinct history of mutuality" in Scotland.

"Whilst last year was tremendously challenging for the industry Scottish Friendly were clearly faced with even greater uncertainty and disruption, unsurprisingly Scottish Friendly has continued to go from strength to strength," he said.

"That long term growth will continue thanks to the committed and dedicated team at Scottish Friendly, and I'm ambitious for even more. Mutuality and our customers will be at the heart of everything we do. I do not simply want to lead Scottish Friendly my ambition is to build the leading mutual insurance organisation in the UK."

Topics

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor, COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

First episode of The COVER Review goes live!

ProtectX6: Making protection fit for the future

More on Group Protection

iPipeline partners with Cirencester Friendly on protection platform
Insurer

iPipeline partners with Cirencester Friendly on protection platform

'Allows more applicants to obtain cover in a shorter time frame'

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 21 April 2022 • 1 min read
Swiss Re: Group risk policies rose 4.1% in 2021
Group Protection

Swiss Re: Group risk policies rose 4.1% in 2021

Total people covered grows to over 14 million

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 20 April 2022 • 4 min read
Scottish Friendly appoints Stephen McGee as new CEO
Insurer

Scottish Friendly appoints Stephen McGee as new CEO

Replaces Martin Pringle

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 20 April 2022 • 1 min read

Highlights

First episode of The COVER Review goes live!
Adviser / Broking

First episode of The COVER Review goes live!

New monthly programme

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 21 April 2022 • 1 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Adrian Benjamin
Adviser / Broking

The Rising Stars of Protection: Adrian Benjamin

"Getting into the insurance industry is very difficult, I had to fight my way to get in"

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 20 April 2022 • 6 min read
Where protection meets sustainability
Insurer

Where protection meets sustainability

"Being a sustainable business means more than just meeting climate targets"

Hannah Godfrey
clock 19 April 2022 • 7 min read