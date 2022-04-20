Scottish Friendly appoints Stephen McGee as new CEO

McGee joined the mutual society in September last year as a non-executive director, having previously been chief financial officer at Aegon UK.

He also held prior roles as chief actuary at Lloyds Banking Group and head of actuarial at Phoenix Group.

McGee will replace acting chief executive Martin Pringle, who took on the role following the passing of Jim Galbraith in April last year.

Commenting on his new role, McGee said his ambition is to make Scottish Friendly the "best example of the product and distinct history of mutuality" in Scotland.

"Whilst last year was tremendously challenging for the industry Scottish Friendly were clearly faced with even greater uncertainty and disruption, unsurprisingly Scottish Friendly has continued to go from strength to strength," he said.

"That long term growth will continue thanks to the committed and dedicated team at Scottish Friendly, and I'm ambitious for even more. Mutuality and our customers will be at the heart of everything we do. I do not simply want to lead Scottish Friendly my ambition is to build the leading mutual insurance organisation in the UK."