The study, which surveyed 2,600 people, showed that almost a third of respondents (31.5%) stated that they find planning financially for the long-term difficult. Immediate savings goals, such as rainy-day savings, everyday bills and money aside for holidays were the top priorities for the highest proportion of respondents (36%). Only 25% of respondents prioritised saving for home improvements and other near savings goals. Long-term goals ranked middling for respondents, with 32% of those asked prioritising paying off mortgages early, retiring early or leaving inheritance for the famil...