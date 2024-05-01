A report by Scottish Friendly and the Centre for Economics and Business Research showed that a third of consumers (33.5%) can’t plan beyond a rainy-day fund buffer until 2025.
The study, which surveyed 2,600 people, showed that almost a third of respondents (31.5%) stated that they find planning financially for the long-term difficult. Immediate savings goals, such as rainy-day savings, everyday bills and money aside for holidays were the top priorities for the highest proportion of respondents (36%). Only 25% of respondents prioritised saving for home improvements and other near savings goals. Long-term goals ranked middling for respondents, with 32% of those asked prioritising paying off mortgages early, retiring early or leaving inheritance for the famil...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.