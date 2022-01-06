Reviti Life Insurance ceases operations

Less than three years after launching

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
Reviti Life Insurance ceases operations

The controversial D2C life insurance provider has ceased taking on new customers and distribution of new term life policies.

Launched in April 2019 by former Zurich and Prudential board member, Dan Pender, Reviti Life Insurance has announced it will longer offer new term life insurance policies to new customers, although no reason was given. Existing Reviti policies will continue to be honoured by Scottish Friendly, which provided the underwriting for the proposition, and will contact all policyholders directly in the wake of its closure. The Reviti proposition targeted smokers by incentivising the use of e-cigarette...

