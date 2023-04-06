Scottish Friendly partners with Unisure

The partnership comes alongside the international health and life insurance solutions providers' existing partnership with reinsurer, Allianz.

Scottish Friendly said the partnership "couldn't have come at a better time" as a recent study by the insurer of 1,000 respondents aged over 50 found that over one in five (22%) customers were debating cancelling their monthly payments due the cost of living crisis.

Employers are becoming increasingly aware of how financial stress amongst employees can negatively affect productivity, engagement and overall morale, Scottish Friendly stated, therefore making benefits such as group life policies "increasingly crucial" as part of an employee wellbeing programme.

Alexander Manas, commercial director at Scottish Friendly, commented that the partnership will help to promote the importance of having "adequate" protection in place to insure against the unexpected.

"Our values are very much aligned, and we're firmly focused on helping to support as many individuals and their families as possible," Manas said.

Dr Graham Woolford, chair of The Unisure Group, added: "Scottish Friendly's business ethos aligns very well with ours, and they've grown significantly over the last few years.

"The fact that we boast a strong UK front, as well as a partnership with a company that is renowned for their rigorous due diligence, bodes well for increased broker confidence in our fast-growing brand."