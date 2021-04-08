Scottish Friendly CEO Jim Galbraith dies

Scottish Friendly chief executive officer Jim Galbraith has died.

Galbraith (pictured) was at the company for more than 30 years and, in that time, the firm said, his passion for its mutual life office had shown no end.

According to the business, Galbraith devoted the best part of his career to strengthening, guiding and driving forward Scottish Friendly. On winning IoD Scotland director of the year, he said that he "looked forward to stewarding Scottish Friendly to the next generational change".

Scottish Friendly said Galbraith was a leader naturally endowed with wisdom, focus, purpose and ambition, and that he laid those foundations by building an experienced leadership team dedicated to maintaining his historic vision for the mutual. The firm said his presence, dry humour and friendship will be sorely missed by everyone.

Scottish Friendly commercial director, Neil Lovatt, said: "Jim was my friend, and a great friend to so many in Scottish Friendly. We were lucky to have him in our life office.

"He believed fundamentally in the mutual ethos of Scottish Friendly and had a keen sense of its heritage and historic mission. To that end he built an incredibly deep and strong team committed to our vision and dedicated to continuing Scottish Friendly's successful strategy.

"It is for us, the employees of Scottish Friendly, to honour his faith in us and continue to deliver for our current and future members."

Meanwhile, Scottish Friendly acting CEO Martin Pringle added: "This is an incredibly difficult time for everyone in Scottish Friendly. Jim led this historic organisation with passion and vision, and he will be greatly missed by everyone.

"No one wants to take on an organisation in such circumstances but, having worked closely with Jim over the years, together with everyone in Scottish Friendly I will continue to take the society forward and ensure that Jim Galbraith would be proud of us all."