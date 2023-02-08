Over 50s struggling with insurance price rises: Scottish Friendly

The research covered 1,000 individuals aged 50 or over and found that nearly half (47%) have experienced a rise in their premiums compared to one year ago.

Additionally, nearly half (46%) of respondents are also worried that the value of their plan will be "less than they hope".

Meanwhile, 63% of respondents with an Over 50s life insurance plan stated that the rising cost of living has meant that protection has become more important as families are being put under greater financial pressure.

More than half (57%) of over 50s explained they take out an insurance plan to pay for their funeral, while 46% take out protection to financially support their family after their passing.

However, according to the research, the majority of these individuals may be unable to put away more money for their family after their death as only 27% of respondents are in full-time employment.

Jill Mackay, head of marketing at Scottish Friendly, commented that rising premiums are "particularly challenging for individuals on fixed incomes who have fewer options to boost their earnings".

More than one in five (22%) are looking to increase their income in the next six months, with the main sources of increased income expected to come through overtime payments (9%), second jobs (4%), salary increases (3%) and selling of investments and stocks (3%).

Scottish Friendly stated that if pressure on income continues to grow, an increasing number over 50s could be at risk of being unable to pay their monthly premiums.

Overall, life insurance is the third most common type of insurance taken out by over 50s at 34%, which Scottish Friendly said is typically taken out via whole of life cover (33%) or over 50s life insurance (31%).

Mackay commented: "Despite the short-term pressure many over 50s are under, it is reassuring that plenty are taking appropriate action to support their families in the event of their death. By paying regularly into an over-50s life insurance plan, they are doing all they can to help protect their families and ease any potential financial pressures further down the line."