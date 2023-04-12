Women more likely to cancel Over 50s life cover: Scottish Friendly

A study of 1,000 people aged over 50 by the mutual insurer found that 22% of customers are considering cancelling their premiums, as rising inflation is squeezing incomes and putting pressure on monthly payments.

Over half (57%) of customers who took out Over 50s life insurance did so to cover the cost of their funeral, compared to 46% who took out cover to financially support their family upon their death and 9% who did so to pay off their mortgage.

When attracting new customers, the research found that 35% of respondents cited guaranteed cover as the most important feature in an Over 50s plan, followed by low monthly payments (31%) and fixed monthly premiums (27%).

Research by the provider published in February this year found that 63% of those aged over 50 were worried about the rising price of their insurance premiums, while almost half (47%) have experienced a rise in their premiums compared to one year ago.

"Inflation has increased again after falling for three consecutive months and continues to affect household budgets. Dealing with price rises is particularly difficult for those on fixed incomes, such as those in retirement," Jill Mackay, head of marketing at Scottish Friendly, commented.

"The best over 50s life insurance policies do offer some payment flexibility and customers could be entitled to a proportion of their cash benefit if they stop paying in, but it's vitally important to speak to your provider first before making any final decisions."