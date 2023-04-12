Women more likely to cancel Over 50s life cover: Scottish Friendly

Amid rising inflation

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read
Women more likely to cancel Over 50s life cover: Scottish Friendly

Women with an Over 50s life insurance plan are more likely to cancel their policy (28%) compared to men (17%) following the cost of living crisis, research by Scottish Friendly found.

A study of 1,000 people aged over 50 by the mutual insurer found that 22% of customers are considering cancelling their premiums, as rising inflation is squeezing incomes and putting pressure on monthly payments.

Over half (57%) of customers who took out Over 50s life insurance did so to cover the cost of their funeral, compared to 46% who took out cover to financially support their family upon their death and 9% who did so to pay off their mortgage.

When attracting new customers, the research found that 35% of respondents cited guaranteed cover as the most important feature in an Over 50s plan, followed by low monthly payments (31%) and fixed monthly premiums (27%).

Research by the provider published in February this year found that 63% of those aged over 50 were worried about the rising price of their insurance premiums, while almost half (47%) have experienced a rise in their premiums compared to one year ago.

"Inflation has increased again after falling for three consecutive months and continues to affect household budgets. Dealing with price rises is particularly difficult for those on fixed incomes, such as those in retirement," Jill Mackay, head of marketing at Scottish Friendly, commented.

"The best over 50s life insurance policies do offer some payment flexibility and customers could be entitled to a proportion of their cash benefit if they stop paying in, but it's vitally important to speak to your provider first before making any final decisions."

Topics

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter at COVER

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Legal & General extends Medigo partnership to group income protection

Protection Distributors Group secures seven sponsors

More on Individual Protection

Protection Distributors Group secures seven sponsors
Individual Protection

Protection Distributors Group secures seven sponsors

Supporting the operational side of the organisation

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 12 April 2023 • 1 min read
Trustpilot: The new industry standard for judging service quality?
Individual Protection

Trustpilot: The new industry standard for judging service quality?

“Anyone who says reviews are not an ego boost is lying”

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 06 April 2023 • 5 min read
Royal London adds online trusts to personal menu plans
Individual Protection

Royal London adds online trusts to personal menu plans

To improve customer outcomes

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 05 April 2023 • 1 min read

Highlights

Trustpilot: The new industry standard for judging service quality?
Individual Protection

Trustpilot: The new industry standard for judging service quality?

“Anyone who says reviews are not an ego boost is lying”

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 06 April 2023 • 5 min read
Trustpilot: The impact on business volumes and brand reputation
Individual Protection

Trustpilot: The impact on business volumes and brand reputation

“A satisfaction metric that is absolutely crucial to measure and monitor performance”

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 05 April 2023 • 5 min read
New Guardian income protection proposition goes live
Income Protection

New Guardian income protection proposition goes live

On Iress, iPipeline and LifeQuote

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 03 April 2023 • 1 min read