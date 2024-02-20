Scottish Friendly launches fintech partnership with FinTech Scotland

The partnership will provide the mutual with insights into fintech areas such as open finance data and regulatory technology (regtech). Scottish Friendly will also participate in FinTech Scotland's research and innovation roadmap. Its involvement is aimed at streamlining the life, savings and investment process, leveraging technology to make it effortless and accessible for consumers, Scottish Friendly said. Alexander Manas, commercial director, Scottish Friendly, told COVER: "When people think of tech innovation in life insurance and protection, they think of wearables to personalise...