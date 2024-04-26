Record high new business sales for Scottish Friendly

£51.1m in 2023

Cameron Roberts
1 min read

Financial mutual, Scottish Friendly, has reported new business sales of £51.1 million in 2023, up from £47.7m in 2022.

The figure represents the highest in the business' 162-year history, it brought its assets under management to £4.6 billion in 2023, from £4.5bn in 2022. This increase in numbers was paired with an increase in customers, the mutual saw 24,000 new customers over the year, bringing its total number up to 838,000. The firm now also holds almost two million policies. Stephen McGee, chief executive, Scottish Friendly, said: "It has been another positive year for Scottish Friendly, especially given the wider context of economic and market uncertainty. Despite that, we have we have seen the ...

