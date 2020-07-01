Scotland
Scotland and East of England 'most overworked'
‘Burnout Britain’
Almost three quarters of Scots 'affected' by heart disease
Heart Research UK finds
Fit for Work service launches
The Fit for Work (FfW) service has officially launched today.
Call for health insurance reforms post-Scottish No Vote
Changes to health and welfare insurance in Scotland have been recommended by a think-tank following Scotland's No Vote in yesterday's referendum.
'Decade of economic decline' predicted for independent Scotland
An independent Scotland would result in its economy struggling for at least ten years, according to a poll of leading fund managers.
Salmond tried to quash Scottish financial services report
Alex Salmond has been accused of pressurising Scottish financial services representatives not to release a report on independence.
Separate conduct regulator proposed in Scottish independence paper
Scotland would set up its own financial conduct regulator if it becomes independent from the UK, according to the Scottish government's white paper on independence.
Scottish bill to improve care for ageing population
Caring for older people at home will be vital to ease the pressure on Scotland's health and social care services, health secretary Alex Neil said today.
UK welfare reform legislation could be devastating - Scottish BMA
The Scottish BMA is concerned UK welfare reform legislation will lead to poorer health in Scotland.
Free NHS care in Scotland could end
The NHS in Scotland could charge patients for services if plans recommended by an influential adviser to the Scottish Parliament finance committee are implemented.