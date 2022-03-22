Health Shield & Aberdeen FC: Taking mental health support to the terraces

It is a rare occurrence that a football club is publicly commended in Parliament, yet that is exactly what happened when Member of Scottish Parliament, Liam Kerr, applauded the collaboration between Health Shield Friendly Society and Aberdeen Football Club. The pairing aimed to provide the mental health and social support that fans of the Scottish team needed during a time when the country was locked down and supporters were unable to attend matches in person. Indeed, Kerr went so far as to suggest...