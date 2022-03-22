Health Shield & Aberdeen FC: Taking mental health support to the terraces

COVER talks to Aberdeen Football Club and Health Shield about its collaboration to provide mental health and social wellbeing support to the club’s supporters and staff during the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond.
It is a rare occurrence that a football club is publicly commended in Parliament, yet that is exactly what happened when Member of Scottish Parliament, Liam Kerr, applauded the collaboration between Health Shield Friendly Society and Aberdeen Football Club. The pairing aimed to provide the mental health and social support that fans of the Scottish team needed during a time when the country was locked down and supporters were unable to attend matches in person. Indeed, Kerr went so far as to suggest...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Exclusive access to our fortnightly Protection insight mini-podcast.
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.