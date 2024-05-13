Mental health must be priority for employers

Towergate Health & Protection are one of the organisations calling for change in response to mental health needs. The company underlines that mental health underpins all other aspects of health. Debra Clark, head of wellbeing, Towergate Health & Protection, said: "Wellbeing is supported by four pillars: mental, financial, physical and social. They are all intrinsically linked and if an employee is experiencing challenges with one aspect, it is likely to impact more areas of their overall wellbeing. "Some say that mental health underpins everything to do with a person's health and well...