Mental health must be priority for employers

Mental Health Awareness Week began today (13 May, 2024), organisations across the protection and health industry have called for more awareness and response from firms.
Towergate Health & Protection are one of the organisations calling for change in response to mental health needs. The company underlines that mental health underpins all other aspects of health. Debra Clark, head of wellbeing, Towergate Health & Protection, said: "Wellbeing is supported by four pillars: mental, financial, physical and social. They are all intrinsically linked and if an employee is experiencing challenges with one aspect, it is likely to impact more areas of their overall wellbeing. "Some say that mental health underpins everything to do with a person's health and well...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.