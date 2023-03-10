How vulnerability assessments can boost the use of value added services

Over the last few years, value added services have become more important to protection insurance. Many consumers using services value them highly - some even more than they do the financial pay out. Providers have entered a race to add non-financial benefits - such as bereavement counselling, second medical opinions or access to GPs and nurse support - with multiple services now being offered. But these services suffer from the major challenge of being unknown to the consumer at the time of need. While providers have made great strides in advertising these benefits to advisers (an...