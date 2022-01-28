Moray Group launches new protection and mortgage business

Moray Financial will be spearheaded by the newly appointed managing director, Michael Wales (pictured), who joins from RBS, Adam & Co. The new service will aim to help new clients with mortgage and protection needs, as well as being on-hand for Moray Group's existing legal and property brands and customers. Wales, who has experience working as a self-employed mortgage and protection adviser, will also lead on the new brand's immediate growth plans which has a target of £300,000 turnover in...