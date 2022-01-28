Moray Group launches new protection and mortgage business

Moray Group has launched a new financial arm aimed at providing services for new protection and mortgage clients.
Moray Financial will be spearheaded by the newly appointed managing director, Michael Wales (pictured), who joins from RBS, Adam & Co. The new service will aim to help new clients with mortgage and protection needs, as well as being on-hand for Moray Group's existing legal and property brands and customers. Wales, who has experience working as a self-employed mortgage and protection adviser, will also lead on the new brand's immediate growth plans which has a target of £300,000 turnover in...
