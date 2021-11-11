WorkLife partners with Futura on Scottish employee benefits expansion

WorkLife, the employee benefits platform provider by OpenMoney, has partnered with Futura to expand access to employee benefits in Scotland.

Through the new partnership, Aberdeen-based investment firm Futura will offer WorkLife's employee benefits and wellbeing platform to a "broader range of businesses across Scotland."

The WorkLife platform offers support across all aspects of employee wellbeing through a suite of benefits and services, such as an NHS-approved mental wellbeing support app, financial wellbeing and money management tools, a range of employee savings and discounts and access to a range of insurance and protection cover.

Paul Chedzey, relationship director at WorkLife by OpenMoney, commented: "The past 18 months have shone a real spotlight on the need for workplace benefits that genuinely support people's overall wellbeing.

"Until now, the options available to corporate advisers who want to provide high-quality, consultancy driven benefits for their clients has been fairly limited - we believe that Futura is the perfect partner to help us start bringing our offering to the wider adviser community and to take us one step closer to achieving our overarching aim of ensuring the types of benefits and support available at large corporates are made accessible and affordable to every employee in the UK."

Paul Shanahan, director of Futura, said: "Most employee benefits providers tend to focus on the physical aspect of wellbeing but, as the challenges facing workers evolve, we need to think differently about how we can support people in other essential areas too.

"What first drew us to WorkLife was its clear focus on supporting workers on five key pillars of their wellbeing - financial, mental, physical, social, and environmental. In partnering with them, we will not only continue to strengthen our existing workplace benefits proposition, but also have a hand in driving a fundamental shift in how businesses of all sizes view their ability to support and reward hard-working employees."

