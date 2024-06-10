Record number of private healthcare invoices in May

This figure represents a record number of patients receiving investigations and treatment, according to the provider. It also predicts that, based on current trends, the company is predicting that it will submit 11.5m invoices in 2024, compared to 10.2m in 2023. The number of invoices was up 15% in May, building on a year which has seen volumes of 900,000 submissions each month. The data revealed also showed an increase year-on-year of 16% for outpatient invoices in hospitals and 9% for admitted patents. Orthopaedics & trauma was the hospital specialty with the largest volume of invoi...