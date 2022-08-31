Mortgage It: Breaking into the Scottish protection market

Taking the plunge and starting a new business can be daunting and risky, but ultimately worth it in the end. This is exactly what Kevin Gardiner did, deciding to go out on his own and launch a mortgage and protection brokerage, Mortgage It, pouring in over 15 years' experience as a financial adviser. Gardiner, who previously worked at Just Mortgages as a financial adviser in 2020, realised he wanted to do more for clients and try to succeed on his own. "I thought it was probably time to...