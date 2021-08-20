Scotland unveils new Women's Health Plan

The new Women's Health Plan, published today (20 August), contains 66 actions designed to "ensure all women enjoy the best possible healthcare throughout their lives."

The actions included in the strategy have been informed by real life experiences of women who have given their feedback on what is important to them.

It promotes key actions including appointing a national Women's Health Champion and a Women's Health Lead in every NHS board, establishing a Women's Health Research Fund to close gaps in scientific and medical knowledge, and providing a central platform for women's health information on NHS Inform.

The plan also recommends setting up a Women's Health Community Pharmacy service, commissioning endometriosis research to develop better treatment and management, and a cure, as well as developing a menopause and menstrual health workplace policy, and promoting it across the public, private and third sector.

It will also focus heavily on promoting public awareness and access to information of women's health issues, such as the heart disease symptoms and risks for women.

Women's health minister, Maree Todd, described the strategy as an "ambitious one - and rightly so," stating that wider change is required to ensure that the nation's health and social care services meet the needs of women in Scotland.

"Women's health is not just a women's issue. When women and girls are supported to lead healthy lives and fulfil their potential, the whole of society benefits," Todd said.

"Together, we are working to address inequalities in all aspects of health that women are facing. The Women's Health Plan signals our ambition and determination to see change for women in Scotland, for their health and for their role in society. We want Scotland to be a world leader when it comes to women's health."