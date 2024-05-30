ONS reports decline in GP service levels

GP practices hit hard

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

The percentage of patients in England reporting a positive experience with GP practices has fallen from 83% in 2021, to 72% in 2022.

The data comes from a report from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), which also showed the level of satisfaction had previously remained stable between 82% and 84% between 2018 and 2021. In Scotland, this same metrics have seen a sharper decline, overall satisfaction dropped from 90% in 2020, to 79% in 2020 and tailed out at 67%, between the 2020 and 2022 survey. The data also looked at ease of access to GP services, 50% of people in Scotland found it easy or very easy to access their practice, compared to 43% in England and 39% in Wales. Brett Hill, head of health and prote...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

New associate director for John Lamb Hill Oldridge

Scottish Widows pays out £243m

More on Individual PMI

ONS reports decline in GP service levels
Individual PMI

ONS reports decline in GP service levels

GP practices hit hard

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 30 May 2024 • 2 min read
Cancer costs UK businesses £1.6bn in absences
Individual PMI

Cancer costs UK businesses £1.6bn in absences

15 weeks taken off in employees’ cancer journey

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 08 May 2024 • 1 min read
Simplyhealth adds optical services
Individual PMI

Simplyhealth adds optical services

Partners with EyeMed UK

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 29 April 2024 • 1 min read