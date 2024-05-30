ONS reports decline in GP service levels

The data comes from a report from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), which also showed the level of satisfaction had previously remained stable between 82% and 84% between 2018 and 2021. In Scotland, this same metrics have seen a sharper decline, overall satisfaction dropped from 90% in 2020, to 79% in 2020 and tailed out at 67%, between the 2020 and 2022 survey. The data also looked at ease of access to GP services, 50% of people in Scotland found it easy or very easy to access their practice, compared to 43% in England and 39% in Wales. Brett Hill, head of health and prote...