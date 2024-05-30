ONS reports decline in GP service levels

The percentage of patients in England reporting a positive experience with GP practices has fallen from 83% in 2021, to 72% in 2022.
The data comes from a report from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), which also showed the level of satisfaction had previously remained stable between 82% and 84% between 2018 and 2021. In Scotland, this same metrics have seen a sharper decline, overall satisfaction dropped from 90% in 2020, to 79% in 2020 and tailed out at 67%, between the 2020 and 2022 survey. The data also looked at ease of access to GP services, 50% of people in Scotland found it easy or very easy to access their practice, compared to 43% in England and 39% in Wales. Brett Hill, head of health and prote...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.