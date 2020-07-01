Office of National Statistics
UK absenteeism rises by 10 million days - ONS
One in three sick days taken by mid-life employees
ONS: UK productivity continues to decrease
0.2% reduction in productivity in Q1 2019
ABI urges govt. to publish social care green paper
'Massive campaign needed'
ONS: One in four Brits will be aged over 65 by 2050
Old age dependency ratio ‘outdated’
ONS: Families on average spend £1 a week to protect mortgage
Highest weekly spend since 2005
Government must 'adapt' to support ageing population - ONS
Half of baby girls born in 2066 are expected to live to 100, says ONS Living Longer report
Increasing life expectancy rate has been slowing down - ONS
Mortality rates for those aged 90 years and over have not improved since 2011 due to dementia
Nearly half aged 16 to 24 would not last longer than a month without income - ONS
'Industry must address misconceptions around protection', says Royal London
Workers believe lottery win almost as likely as 12 weeks sick - survey
Almost as many UK workers believe they are likely to win the lottery (8%) as they are to be unable to work due to sickness for 12 weeks or more (9%), a survey for Cirencester Friendly has found.
ONS reveals coastal health disparities
The latest data released from the 2011 census has revealed the disparities in health levels in coastal communities.
Fall in State dependency but figures remain "shocking"
Official data released by the Office of National Statistics shows 52% of households are receiving more in benefits than they pay in taxes.
Six in 10 say health is 'very good'
Over six in 10 people (62.7%) aged 16 and over in the UK rated their health status as 'very good' or 'good' in 2011, according to the Office of National Statistics.
A quarter of deaths from 'avoidable causes'
Deaths from potentially avoidable causes accounted for 23% of all deaths registered in England and Wales in 2012, the Office of National Statistics has found.
UK unemployment falls to five-year low
Unemployment in the UK fell to 2.24m in the three months to February, the lowest level since March 2009.
UK inflation drops below 2% for the first time since 2009
The UK inflation rate dropped to 1.9% in January, marking the first time it has fallen below the Bank of England's target of 2% since November 2009.
UK homeowner wealth hits £4.4trn
Office for National Statistics data shows 55% of British household wealth in property
Life satisfaction greater among employed people
Life satisfaction among employed people is significantly higher compared to that among unemployed people, Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures reveal.
ONS: Regional variation in life expectancy at 65 grows
Female life expectancy aged 65 varies by up to 5.7 years from region to region, research from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) finds.
Depression affects one in five UK adults - ONS
Nearly one in five (19%) of people in the UK aged 16 and over have displayed some forms of anxiety or depression, the Office of National Statistics (ONS) has found.
UK inflation jumps to 2.7% in May
UK CPI inflation rose from 2.4% to 2.7% in May, according to the Office for National Statistics, a larger than expected rise driven by transport and clothing costs.
ONS 'old people' data reinforces need for LTC advice
The "eye-opening" Office of National Statistics over-90s data has reinforced the need for regulated financial advice in long-term care, Just Retirement has said.
ONS employment data: Companies using group life to restrain rising staff mobility?
George Osborne may get a few more heckles during his Budget in light of unemployment data out today, a recruitment firm has said.
Second estimate puts UK GDP unchanged at -0.3% in Q4
UK GDP contracted 0.3% in the last quarter of 2012, according the second reading of the data.
UK at risk of 'triple dip' as GDP falls 0.3% in Q4
UK GDP contracted 0.3% in the final quarter of 2012, a worse than expected figure that raises the spectre of a triple-dip recession.