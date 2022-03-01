Employers risk losing talent over lack of women's health support: Healix

Issues that women deal with at work include pelvic floor dysfunction, fertility issues, pain due to fibroids or endometriosis and the menopause.

With more women in work, the need for further support was highlighted by the Office of National Statistics (ONS) which estimated that nearly 72% of women aged between 16 and 64 were in work in 2021, up from 65% in 2011.

In a bid to further support women in the workplace, Healix has identified three ways employers can actively help.

The first route focuses on providing employee healthcare support through a healthcare trust. This would offer employers greater flexibility in tailoring their health services to individual needs.

Women would be able to receive advice and guidance including contraceptive and fertility advice, and treatment for health conditions such as endometriosis.

Another way employers can help is through accessibility, in this case being able speak to a 24/7 GP helpline, both online and over the phone.

The final method for instigating change within the workplace focuses on destigmatising women's health conditions.

Discussing physical issues with an employer may still feel discomforting for female employees especially surrounding gynaecological conditions with a male manager, for example.

To end the stigma, employers need to take a proactive approach by normalising women's health conversations and implementing clear policies for all health conditions.

Sally Campbell, head of clinical development at Healix, commented: "So much attention is given to gender equality and bridging the gender pay gap, and rightly so, but we also need to think about how we keep women in work."

"Fundamental to that is how we treat them - we need to cater for their needs in a work environment that has historically been designed for men. As awareness of this important issue grows, we hope 2022 will be the year that employers take action," she continued.