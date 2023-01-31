GRiD urges employers to offer group life assurance as excess deaths rise

Data published by the Office of National Statistics (ONS) revealed that 17,381 deaths were registered in England and Wales in the week ending 13 January 2023, 19.5% above the five-year average.

GRiD stated it wants more employers to consider offering group life assurance to employees to ensure that in the event of the death of a member of staff, a financial safety net for families and dependants can be offered.

Death in service is a payment made by an employer to the family of a deceased employee. It is usually paid as a tax-free lump sum and is generally calculated as a multiple of the employee's annual salary but can also be a taxable pension, or both.

The exact amount can vary between employers but a pay out of around four times a salary is typical, GRiD revealed.

According to the latest data from the GRiD 2022 Claims Survey, the industry paid out 13,479 death claims at an average of £116,414 in 2021, and Swiss Re Group Watch 2022 revealed that 10.51 million employees are insured for death in service benefits.

The industry body warned that the product name ‘death in service' can be misunderstood and that employees may not fully understand that the product simply pays out if the individual is insured and on the payroll, and that they do not need to die in the workplace to qualify for the benefit.

Katharine Moxham, GRiD spokesperson, commented: "During Covid 19, we saw many more people become aware of their own mortality and that of their close family, but as life returns to normal, it's human nature to think these things won't happen to us. However, this data is a stark warning that many families are indeed losing loved ones unexpectedly.

"This is very much a peace-of-mind benefit. The employee will never see the funds but they can benefit by having the reassurance that should something happen to them, their family will not struggle for money in the short-term."