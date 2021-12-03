Long Covid levels in UK stabilise during October

Data published on 2 December shows that around 1.2 million people in private households throughout the UK are self-reporting symptoms of Long Covid persisting for over four weeks as of the end October, consistent with the level recorded at the start of the month.

Cases of self-reported Long Covid symptoms had previously been growing month-on-month, although there were fluctuations recorded by the ONS based on how long symptoms have persisted.

Covering the four-week period ending 31 October, the statistics show that of the total number of people recording Long Covid symptoms, 71% (862,000) first had (or suspected they had) Covid-19 at least 12 weeks previously, while 36% (439,000) first had the virus, or suspected they had the virus, at least 12 months previously.

The number of people suffering with symptoms for over 12 months had previously risen at a consistent rate during the summer months, with a monthly increase of 4,000 between June (376,000), July (380,000) and August (384,000).

Monthly growth has accelerated over the autumn period, with 426,000 and 439,000 people reporting symptoms lasting over one year in September and October respectively.

The severity of how symptoms are impacting the day-to-day life of those suffering for 12 months or longer has also remained consistent in October, according to the statistics.

For those self-reporting Long Covid symptoms, 232,000 said that these symptoms reduced their ability to carry out daily-to-say tasks ‘a lot', down slightly from 233,000 in September.

Symptoms of Long Covid were once again most reported among those aged 50-69, women, within the North-West region of England, working within the healthcare and social sectors.

Fatigue was the most commonly reported symptom (651,000), followed by breathing difficulties (441,000), loss of smell (424,000), difficulty concentrating or ‘brain fog' (339,000) and muscle ache (334,000).