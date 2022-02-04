Long Covid symptoms prevalence continues into 2022

Data published on 3 February shows that around 1.3 million people in private households throughout the UK self-reported symptoms of Long Covid persisting over four weeks to the start of January, consistent with data published in early December.

Last year, cases of self-reported Long Covid symptoms had grown month-on-month until October, although there were fluctuations based on how long symptoms have persisted, before slowing and levelling out from November onwards.

Levels of self-reported Long Covid symptoms in January this year were consistent with those recorded the month previously, representing 2.1% of the total population (2.0% on 6 December 2021).

Covering the four-week period ending 2 January, the statistics show that of the total number of people recording Long Covid symptoms, 71% (947,000) first had (or suspected they had) Covid-19 at least 12 weeks previously, while 42% (554,000) first had the virus, or suspected they had the virus, at least 12 months previously.

For those self-reporting Long Covid symptoms, 244,000 said that these symptoms reduced their ability to carry out daily-to-say tasks ‘a lot', down slightly from 247,000 in December.

Symptoms of Long Covid were once again most reported among those aged 50-69, women, within the North-West region of England, working within the healthcare, teaching and social sectors.

Fatigue was the most commonly reported symptom (670,000), followed by breathing difficulties (496,000), loss of smell (489,000), loss of taste (370,000) difficulty concentrating or ‘brain fog' (353,000) and muscle ache (339,000).