Long Covid symptoms prevalence continues into 2022

1.3 million people self-reporting symptoms

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
Long Covid symptoms prevalence continues into 2022

The latest figures from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) show consistent prevalence of UK adults with Long Covid symptoms at the start of the year.

Data published on 3 February shows that around 1.3 million people in private households throughout the UK self-reported symptoms of Long Covid persisting over four weeks to the start of January, consistent with data published in early December.

Last year, cases of self-reported Long Covid symptoms had grown month-on-month until October, although there were fluctuations based on how long symptoms have persisted, before slowing and levelling out from November onwards.

Levels of self-reported Long Covid symptoms in January this year were consistent with those recorded the month previously, representing 2.1% of the total population (2.0% on 6 December 2021).

Covering the four-week period ending 2 January, the statistics show that of the total number of people recording Long Covid symptoms, 71% (947,000) first had (or suspected they had) Covid-19 at least 12 weeks previously, while 42% (554,000) first had the virus, or suspected they had the virus, at least 12 months previously.

For those self-reporting Long Covid symptoms, 244,000 said that these symptoms reduced their ability to carry out daily-to-say tasks ‘a lot', down slightly from 247,000 in December.

Symptoms of Long Covid were once again most reported among those aged 50-69, women, within the North-West region of England, working within the healthcare, teaching and social sectors.

Fatigue was the most commonly reported symptom (670,000), followed by breathing difficulties (496,000), loss of smell (489,000), loss of taste (370,000) difficulty concentrating or ‘brain fog' (353,000) and muscle ache (339,000).

Topics

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor, COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

Vanessa Sallows: Supporting mental health vulnerability in IP claims

The Practical Protection Podcast: Claims and Support

More on Cashplans

The health cash plan's evolution for a new normal
Cashplans

The health cash plan's evolution for a new normal

New interactive eBook

COVER
clock 24 January 2022 • 1 min read
COVER Excellence Awards Winners 2021 Special eBook now live!
Individual Protection

COVER Excellence Awards Winners 2021 Special eBook now live!

Leading With Distinction

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 17 December 2021 • 1 min read
WPA policyholders gain Cleveland Clinic access
Cashplans

WPA policyholders gain Cleveland Clinic access

Bupa struck similar deal on Tuesday

Georgie Lee
clock 30 September 2021 • 1 min read

Highlights

The Rising Stars of Protection: Lauren Hygate
Insurer

The Rising Stars of Protection: Lauren Hygate

“It all comes back to those real life stories that get shared”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 06 January 2022 • 7 min read
Blue Monday and beyond: The whole wellbeing proposition
Individual Protection

Blue Monday and beyond: The whole wellbeing proposition

Latest COVER webinar

COVER
clock 04 January 2022 • 1 min read
The Top 20 Stories on COVER in 2021
Adviser / Broking

The Top 20 Stories on COVER in 2021

The most-read news stories of last year

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 04 January 2022 • 6 min read