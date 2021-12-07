MetLife records dramatic surge in Long Covid Q3 claims

Up 250% on Q2 2021

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
MetLife records dramatic surge in Long Covid Q3 claims

MetLife UK has found claims for Long Covid have surged 250% during third quarter this year.

Data from the provider shows Long Covid accounted for 10% of new group income protection claims over the past three months, representing a 250% increase on the previous quarter.

The latest figures from the Office of National Statistics show that around 1.2 million people in private households throughout the UK are self-reporting symptoms of Long Covid persisting for over four weeks as of the end October.

MetLife UK recorded pay outs of nearly £50 million during Q3 across its individual protection, group life and group income protection lines.

The provider stated individual protection claims totalled 4,025 during the period, with pay outs totalling £3.4m. Its employee benefits group life business paid out £38.75m across 378 claims during the period, while £4.9m was paid out on 1,390 group income protection claims.

Stuart Lewis, head of claims at MetLife UK, said that it is "no surprise" that cases of Long Covid and related claims are increasing as there are still a large number of unknown factors about the condition.

"In order to support our customers too we have recently launched our Long Covid clinical pathway to help employees manage their symptoms and work towards returning to work as soon as they feel able to. Long Covid symptoms can leave employees unable to concentrate or work altogether. Employers should reflect on the current employee benefits packages to see what support their provider can offer for Long Covid

"Already 1.2 million Brits are reported to be suffering from Long Covid symptoms, and with the huge demand seeing waiting times of more than 15 weeks. For small businesses who can't afford to lose key members of staff, ensuring that the return-to-work process is made as smooth as possible following time off with Long Covid is paramount."

Topics

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor, COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

CII and PFS urge members to respond to consultation

Concerns raised over FCA's 'woolly' consumer duty plans

More on Regulation

CII and PFS urge members to respond to consultation
Adviser / Broking

CII and PFS urge members to respond to consultation

'Help everyone enhance their career potential'

Ayesha Venkataraman
clock 07 December 2021 • 2 min read
Concerns raised over FCA's 'woolly' consumer duty plans
TCF

Concerns raised over FCA's 'woolly' consumer duty plans

'Little to no impact on firms already not meeting obligations'

Julia Bahr
clock 07 December 2021 • 4 min read
Partners& acquires employee benefits adviser
Adviser / Broking

Partners& acquires employee benefits adviser

Health Matters

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 07 December 2021 • 1 min read

Highlights

COVER Excellence Awards 2021: All the winners revealed!
Adviser / Broking

COVER Excellence Awards 2021: All the winners revealed!

Leading With Distinction

COVER
clock 03 November 2021 • 2 min read
COVER Excellence Awards 2021: The Night in Pictures
Adviser / Broking

COVER Excellence Awards 2021: The Night in Pictures

A photo gallery from COVER Excellence Awards 2021, held at The Brewery, London, on 2 November.

COVER
clock 03 November 2021 • 1 min read
Gosia Bowling: The role of behavioural science in creating a menopause-friendly workplace
Group Protection

Gosia Bowling: The role of behavioural science in creating a menopause-friendly workplace

'The key to supporting menopausal women is creating a culture in which conversations are welcomed and expected'

Gosia Bowling
clock 02 November 2021 • 6 min read