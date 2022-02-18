Cost of living crisis detrimental to IP prospects say advisers

With the cost of living rising to unprecedented levels and inflation hitting a 30-year high at 5.5%, the need for homeowners to invest in income protection as a fail-safe has reached a new height. Recent research from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) showed that average house prices in the UK have increased by 10.8% over the year to December 2021, up from 10.7% the previous month. Meanwhile, those in rented accommodation have seen energy bills and food costs spike, further increasing...