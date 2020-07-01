network
City Mental Health Alliance launches graduate community
Network for recent joiners of financial and professional services companies in the City
Guardian FS introduces online self-service registration for advisers
'Unique' self-register system allows firms to avoid paperwork with two-step process
Sesame adopts iPipeline's protection quote portal
Sesame has adopted iPipeline's research, quote and apply portal, SolutionBuilder, as part of its enhanced protection proposition for members and their customers.