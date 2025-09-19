New Leaf Distribution appoints head of protection

In the newly created role, Pawson will also work to shape New Leaf's long-term strategy, develop provider relationships and lead the training and development of advisers across the network. Pawson has more than three decades of experience in the protection industry, most recently working as network business development manager at mortgage and protection brokerage, John Charcol. New Leaf said Pawson's initiatives at the broker were key in "significantly elevating" the level of protection advised across the group. She has also held various roles on the provider side, including: busin...