Quilter developing 'franchise-style' adviser proposition

Quilter Partners is a franchise-style model, it explained, where firms will operate under a co-branded arrangement.

It said it will use Quilter's investment and platform propositions, while maintaining the "entrepreneurial drive of an owner-operated businesses model".

The business said the proposition would give firms an opportunity to "realise the value they have built up within their businesses now and at the point of exit through a sale".

Chief distribution officer Steve Gazard said: "The pilot of Quilter Partners shows our commitment to offering the widest range of advice models across the market. It joins our existing practice buy out and management buy out options for firms and means advisers can work with us in whatever form best suits them.

"With Quilter Partners, we want to create an option that is fully aligned with our propositions while retaining the entrepreneurial drive that makes owner-owned advice businesses so successful.

"We have already signed up a number of founder firms to work with us on developing this proposition and we expect to add more later this year as we develop this initiative into a full commercial proposition."

Quilter added the offering was set to provide an "evolutionary option" for advice firms within its network. It explained the network supports owner-operated businesses operating under their own brand name using the Quilter platform and its extensive range of solutions via its researched investment range.