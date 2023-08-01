New Leaf Distribution signs VouchedFor deal to track client experience

Boutique Essex-based adviser network New Leaf has signed a deal with VouchedFor in a bid to improve its client experience.

The firm, which comprises of 250 advisers, said the deal with VouchedFor will help use its client survey Elevation to collect client feedback and better meet the requirements of the Consumer Duty regulation.

The deal also means that New Leaf can access Elevation data at a network level, providing it with dashboards that reveal specific actions it can take to improve service levels.

New Leaf head of compliance Brad Kenworthy said: "Client feedback, gathered through Elevation, will enable us to build on this and encourage a culture of continuous improvement across the network."

VouchedFor managing director Alex Whitson said: "Elevation can help the adviser community deliver an even greater impact for millions of clients."

