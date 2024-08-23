Rosemount partners with Six MHA on mental health support for advisers

Rosemount Financial Solutions, an independent mortgage, protection and financial planning network, has boosted mental health support for its financial advisers and employees through a new partnership with Six Mental Health Addiction (Six MHA).
Six MHA delivers seminars and awareness programmes around promoting mentally healthy workspaces, as well as workshops and training days. Founded by former Arsenal and England captain Tony Adams MBE, the group also offers helplines staffed by qualified therapists, alongside a nationwide network of counsellors for one-to-one sessions and a residential treatment centre. Ahmed Bawa, CEO, Rosemount Financial Solutions, said: "Being a financial adviser can be a lonely experience, particularly for sole traders. It's all too easy for the pressure to mount, and without the right support in pla...
