The network will announce its plans to investors at its Capital Markets Day, taking place at the London Stock Exchange on 5 February 2025. The board had four key goals for the year: Double revenue from that achieved in 2024 Adjusted profit before tax (PBT) margin of >15% Cash conversion of >100% Double market share The goals indicate that 2025 will be a growth-focused year for MAB, in which it will seek to increase its presence in the market as well as its financial viability. Peter Brodnicki, founder and CEO, MAB, said: "MAB has been listed on the London Stock Exchange...