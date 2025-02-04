The Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB) announced its new medium-term targets for 2025 including doubling its revenue and market share.
The network will announce its plans to investors at its Capital Markets Day, taking place at the London Stock Exchange on 5 February 2025. The board had four key goals for the year: Double revenue from that achieved in 2024 Adjusted profit before tax (PBT) margin of >15% Cash conversion of >100% Double market share The goals indicate that 2025 will be a growth-focused year for MAB, in which it will seek to increase its presence in the market as well as its financial viability. Peter Brodnicki, founder and CEO, MAB, said: "MAB has been listed on the London Stock Exchange...
