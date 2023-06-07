PDG adds SPF Private Clients, New Leaf Distribution and Mortgageforce to ranks

Total membership up to 26

The Protection Distributors Group (PDG) has announced the addition of three new member firms, bringing its total count to 26.

The new members comprise: SPF Private Clients, a London-based mortgage, protection and wealth intermediary; Mortgageforce, a mortgage broking services provider based in Croydon; and New Leaf Distribution, a mortgage and protection intermediary network based in Rayleigh.

Earlier this year, the PDG announced it secured financial sponsorship support from seven firms across the protection industry, for the purposes of keeping membership fees affordable for member firms and funding the cost of the PDG executive.

Welcoming the new members to the group, chair Neil McCarthy said: "We are continuing with the initiatives that we see as core to improving consumer outcomes, and having these new member firms strengthens our ability to influence the protection market positively."

The new members join existing PDG members Assured Futures, Cavendish Ware, Caspian Insurance Services, Cura, Drewberry, Essential Insurance, Future Proof, Heath Protection, Highclere, LifeSearch, Lightblue, L&C, One Stop Mortgage Shop, Premier Choice, Pure Protect, Radcliffe & Co, Roxburgh, Sesame Bankhall Group, SJP, The Insurance Surgery, The Right Mortgage, Towergate Health & Protection and Vita.

Chelsea Warren, head of financial protection SPF Private Clients, said the intermediary is "passionate about contributing to the collective voice" influencing insurers for better consumer outcomes.

"We feel we can bring our specialist knowledge and experience dealing with complex and high net worth clients to the group, in the hope of making positive changes within the industry, which will ultimately benefit consumers," Warren commented.

Managing Director of Mortgageforce, Kevin Duffy, commented: "Our brokers are focused on Consumer Duty and a huge part of this will be ensuring that all of our 50,000 clients are properly protected, particularly amidst the cost of living crisis.

"This is a time when the UK population needs to prioritise on what is a discretionary but unconditional expense - protecting loved ones."

Dan Hobbs, managing director of New Leaf Distribution, added: "We are proud to be included in the PDG, especially given our culture of independence. Fighting for consumers for unrestricted access to products and non-loaded premiums is vitally important."

