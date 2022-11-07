Stonebridge updates Compliance Operating Model services for ARs

The updates include ensuring that each AR's business standards team is based on the profile of the firm, with larger ARs guided by individual teams, while smaller operators will have access to a separate dedicated support unit.

The change will allow a more tailored approach for individual member firms, with the additional benefits including access and support from the network's business standards managers, available virtually and face-to-face, according to the network.

Meanwhile, Stonebridge has also created a new partner compliance team which will assist new firms and advisers in achieving competent status by providing more focused support and training at the beginning stages of trading as a member of the network.

The compliance team will run alongside the existing business standards teams and will work together to provide support throughout the various stages of a firm's development within the network.

Rob Clifford, chief executive of Stonebridge, said: "As the network continues to grow, it is vitally important we support our exciting trajectory by continually enhancing our already excellent compliance operating model so it can continue to deliver the bespoke and tailored support each of our AR firms has come to expect."

"Stonebridge moved away some years ago from the ‘one size fits all' supervision approach that some networks still seem to use, and this latest enhancement to our model further develops our concept of bespoke support, appropriate to the size and risk-weighting of each AR firm."

He added: "The Compliance Operating Model is a vitally important part of our overall offering, and we will continue to invest money, time and resources into it, in order to maintain the excellent results, it has already achieved. "