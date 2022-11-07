Alex Beavis appointed SBG director of mortgages & protection

Other appointments include Linda Preston-Todd becoming Bankhall client relationship director, and Stephanie Charman taking on the position strategic relationship director.

Beavis previously held the role of proposition director, mortgages, and later life at the network. In his new role he will be responsible for the Sesame and PMS regional key account management and telephone account management teams.

Meanwhile, Preston-Todd who was head of advisory business development, will lead the Bankhall regional key account managers, bespoke solutions support, client relationships and telephone account managers.

Charman, who was head of strategic relationships at SBG, will be responsible for managing all the group's provider and lender partnerships.

John Cowan, interim chief executive at SBG, commented: "I would like to congratulate Alex, Linda and Stephanie on their new roles. I'm proud that we have such a high level of talent in our business, which made the decision to promote internally an easy one."

"Their expertise will help to drive further growth, as we continue to deliver outstanding services and support to our members and clients. I look forward to working with our strong leadership team as we expand our range of services and continue to champion the role and importance of financial advice."