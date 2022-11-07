Alex Beavis appointed SBG director of mortgages & protection

Targeted at driving growth in advisory firms

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 1 min read
Alex Beavis appointed SBG director of mortgages & protection

Sesame Bankhall Group (SBG) has appointed three new senior positions to help drive growth within advisory firms, including Alex Beavis to the role of group director mortgages & protection at the network.

Other appointments include Linda Preston-Todd becoming Bankhall client relationship director, and Stephanie Charman taking on the position strategic relationship director.

Beavis previously held the role of proposition director, mortgages, and later life at the network. In his new role he will be responsible for the Sesame and PMS regional key account management and telephone account management teams.

Meanwhile, Preston-Todd who was head of advisory business development, will lead the Bankhall regional key account managers, bespoke solutions support, client relationships and telephone account managers.

Charman, who was head of strategic relationships at SBG, will be responsible for managing all the group's provider and lender partnerships.

John Cowan, interim chief executive at SBG, commented: "I would like to congratulate Alex, Linda and Stephanie on their new roles. I'm proud that we have such a high level of talent in our business, which made the decision to promote internally an easy one."

"Their expertise will help to drive further growth, as we continue to deliver outstanding services and support to our members and clients. I look forward to working with our strong leadership team as we expand our range of services and continue to champion the role and importance of financial advice."

Topics

Hemma Visavadia
Author spotlight

Hemma Visavadia

Reporter at COVER

View profile
More from Hemma Visavadia

Employers ramping up support for men's health

Only 15% of employers offer PMI to whole workforce

More on PMI

Karen Woodley: Why customers cannot go without PMI during the cost of living crisis
PMI

Karen Woodley: Why customers cannot go without PMI during the cost of living crisis

"People need more of a safety net, not less"

Karen Woodley
clock 09 November 2022 • 3 min read
Premier Choice Healthcare acquires two PMI brokers
Adviser / Broking

Premier Choice Healthcare acquires two PMI brokers

Independent Healthcare UK and Paul Ganjou come onboard

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 08 November 2022 • 1 min read
AXA Health trials urgent care centres offering
PMI

AXA Health trials urgent care centres offering

Offers 24/7 medical attention

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 08 November 2022 • 1 min read

Highlights

The COVER Review October 2022: 25 Years of COVER
Adviser / Broking

The COVER Review October 2022: 25 Years of COVER

Now available for members to watch

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 27 October 2022 • 1 min read
AMI unveils five-point plan to propel industry forwards
Adviser / Broking

AMI unveils five-point plan to propel industry forwards

‘The Great Protection Shift’

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 03 November 2022 • 3 min read
The 25 Champions of Protection: Alan Lakey
Adviser / Broking

The 25 Champions of Protection: Alan Lakey

“I've always refused to be coerced, or bullied or coward by institutions”

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 01 November 2022 • 5 min read