Mortgage broker protection business up 90% on iPipeline
Income protection sales up 75%
Just one in 10 brokers sell enough protection - L&G Mortgage Club
'Industry needs to do more to highlight the importance of protection,' says Richard Kateley
PMS and Sesame sign up 700 advisers to protection campaign
Rewire Routines campaign to educate mortgage protection advisers raised over £10,000 for British Heart Foundation
DWP: Mortgage protection pay-outs excluded from means-testing
Income from insurance covering mortgage payments disregarded when entitlement to benefits assessed
600 advisers sign up to mortgage protection campaign
Rewire Routines charter from PMS Mortgage Club and Sesame Network goes live
Mortgage support benefit cuts will affect protection advisers
Switching of SMI from benefit to loan and changes to JSA and ESA waiting times should be noted
iPipeline unveils Risk & Mortgage Protection Report
iPipeline's SolutionBuilder now features a Risk & Mortgage Protection Report which enables advisers to demonstrate protection needs to their clients during a mortgage sale.
Millions of families risking house and home
Scottish Widows' Johnny Timpson discusses the best way for advisers to have mortgage protection conversations with clients.
Royal London partners with London & Country in 'revolutionised' protection application
Royal London has partnered with mortgage and protection advisers London & Country (L&C) to develop and test a life insurance application service providing an instant decision on life cover eligibility as part of the mortgage advice process.
FCA opens review of competition in the mortgage sector
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has today launched a market study to consider whether competition in the residential mortgage sector can be improved to benefit consumers.
Sesame adopts iPipeline's protection quote portal
Sesame has adopted iPipeline's research, quote and apply portal, SolutionBuilder, as part of its enhanced protection proposition for members and their customers.