The Rising Stars of Protection: Katy Davies

COVER speaks to Hanbury Wealth Management’s Katy Davies about her experiences so far as a protection adviser and the wider industry.
Katy Davies joined the protection industry in 2021, starting out as a mortgage broker before realising her true calling for protection. Since December 2021, Katy has been working at Hanbury Wealth Management as a protection specialist. "Katy is an exciting addition to the Hanbury Wealth team; she has a real passion for delivering bespoke advice that protects the client and the people they love," says Mandy Dale, director at Hanbury Wealth Management. "Since joining the firm, she's been on a mission to make sure that each adviser without fail considers insurance and protection as part ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.