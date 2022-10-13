The Rising Stars of Protection: Katy Davies

Katy Davies joined the protection industry in 2021, starting out as a mortgage broker before realising her true calling for protection. Since December 2021, Katy has been working at Hanbury Wealth Management as a protection specialist. "Katy is an exciting addition to the Hanbury Wealth team; she has a real passion for delivering bespoke advice that protects the client and the people they love," says Mandy Dale, director at Hanbury Wealth Management. "Since joining the firm, she's been on a mission to make sure that each adviser without fail considers insurance and protection as part ...