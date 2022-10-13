The Rising Stars of Protection: Katy Davies

“Advisers need to be the change we want to see”

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 6 min read

COVER speaks to Hanbury Wealth Management’s Katy Davies about her experiences so far as a protection adviser and the wider industry.

Katy Davies joined the protection industry in 2021, starting out as a mortgage broker before realising her true calling for protection. Since December 2021, Katy has been working at Hanbury Wealth Management as a protection specialist. "Katy is an exciting addition to the Hanbury Wealth team; she has a real passion for delivering bespoke advice that protects the client and the people they love," says Mandy Dale, director at Hanbury Wealth Management. "Since joining the firm, she's been on a mission to make sure that each adviser without fail considers insurance and protection as part ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Cover

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Hemma Visavadia
Author spotlight

Hemma Visavadia

View profile
More from Hemma Visavadia

HRT must be free and accessible to combat menopausal symptoms: APPG

YuLife attracts investment from T. Rowe Price

More on Individual Protection

Consumers want faster claims due to cost of living
Individual Protection

Consumers want faster claims due to cost of living

Chartered Insurance Institute index finds

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 11 October 2022 • 1 min read
World Mental Health Day 2022: Support needs to be specific and tailored
Individual Protection

World Mental Health Day 2022: Support needs to be specific and tailored

“When people need help, their specific situation needs to be assessed”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 10 October 2022 • 3 min read
Cases of self-reported Long Covid rise to 2.3 million
Individual Protection

Cases of self-reported Long Covid rise to 2.3 million

Latest ONS data shows

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 07 October 2022 • 1 min read