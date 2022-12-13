Guardian selected as L&C Preferred Provider

John Brazier
Challenger insurer Guardian has announced it has been appointed as one of London & Country Mortgages’ (L&C) Preferred Critical Illness Providers.

The provider said the status is given to insurers based on a "broad range of factors" across product features and services, and represents "an important distribution opportunity."

L&C operates mortgage and protection advice services, consisting of nearly 350 mortgage advisers and 100 protection advisers across the UK.

Hilary Banks, sales director at Guardian, commented: "This is testament to the amazing work the team at Guardian do every day to make life better for advisers and clients.

"We look forward to working with L&C's advisers and clients to introduce Guardian's award-winning proposition and get more people the protection they need."

L&C's advice director, Mark Harrington, added: "We have been impressed by Guardian's proposition, service levels and approach, and look forward to working with the team going forward, supporting our advisers to help more clients increase their financial resilience, through making high-quality, needs-based, protection recommendations."

John Brazier
