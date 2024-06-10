Life cover not a priority expense for mortgage holders

Nearly three in 10 (28%) adults with a mortgage do not have life cover, with 23% of these saying they do not currently see it as a priority expense, according to Beagle Street.
The insurance provider surveyed 2,000 UK adults aged between 18-40 on their attitudes and behaviours towards life insurance. Of those with a mortgage, one fifth (22%) had never thought about life insurance, while the same proportion (22%) said the cost-of-living crisis has meant they do not have enough money to pay for it and 19% said they cannot afford life cover. For mortgage holders looking to buy life cover, the most common source was speaking to a financial adviser (44%), with 16% having gone directly to a provider. In 2023 there was more than £433 billion of mortgage debt not...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.