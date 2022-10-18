IPAW 2022: Make IP conversations a 'seamless' part of the mortgage journey

The discussion focused on how advisers can make client conversations around protection, particularly income protection, more seamless and part of the journey when applying for a mortgage, rather than an afterthought.

Andy Walton, protection proposition director at Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB), spoke about the importance of making clients aware of all the associated risks when establishing a steady mortgage package with customers and the process of ensuring protection remains on the agenda.

"It's all about positioning, we've found is so important for customers to know about protection during the journey, customers don't like curveballs coming in down the track. If the mortgage adviser hasn't put it on the agenda somehow, then it often trips over," he said.

"What we've tried to do is not mentioned the word protection or insurance outset, what we're saying is we specialise in mortgages and giving mortgage advice, we also specialise in ensuring that you can keep up the repayments on your mortgage, if something goes wrong."

When having conversations about mortgages, Angela Davidson, head of protection at Mortgage Intelligence UK, stressed the importance of including both partners in the discussions.

"It's really important that when you're talking about the next 30 years of somebody's lives, that you speak to both of them, why would you rely on one person to tell the other one that message? It's just it's common sense have both people involved, it's both of their lives and that is just as important," she said.

Bias towards critical illness

One of the biggest challenges to income protection is that advisers may recommend critical illness as the default policy as it bears a few similarities to income protection.

However, looking at the latest Swiss Re Term and Health Watch, there was a three to one ratio in terms of the critical illness policies sold as an industry versus income protection, Vincent O'Connor, director of products at The Right Mortgage and Protection Network, explained.

"When you put it into context it comes down to the fact that we associate critical illness policies with a lump sum, and that lump sum might appear to be quite an attractive proposition, potentially life changing, if you ever get to claim on it, whereas income protection just puts you back to where you were," he said.

"I think there's room on the table for both, I think where we can demonstrate real expertise in terms of the advice recommendation is to weave all these solutions into the mortgage proposition."

However, while critical illness and income protection are similar in offering an immediate solution, the vast majority of claims paid out this year were for things that aren't covered under critical illness policies, such as musculoskeletal problems, warned O'Connor.

"You're going to be in a difficult spot if you have life cover and critical illness cover but then need to claim for something on income protection, which wouldn't be covered on a critical illness policy," he said.

Davidson added that when it comes to protection "you should never put all your eggs in one basket, you should be covering all areas."

"I love the way that some advisers explain income protection, they are very clear cut with it and say this will pay out if you are unfit for work. It does avoid all of those definitions that are on critical illness, I think that's the sweet spot to get across to people," she said.

This sentiment was true for Walton who experienced first-hand the difficulties of not having income protection in place when he fell ill a few years ago.

In the March 2019, Walton was hit unexpectedly with gastrointestinal bleeding which caused him to lose half of his blood in around about two hours and ended up in hospital for two weeks.

Despite having a big critical illness policy, gastrointestinal bleeding was not covered under the policy definitions and caused Walton to be out of action for nine months unable to claim on income protection. Despite MAB paying him sick pay for three months, he was still forced to foot the bill for the remainder of the time and unsure when he would be fit enough to return to work.

"My wife said to me, ‘what crazy idiot are you to have not reorganised your IP?' even though I've got quite a lot of protection, I hadn't rejigged the IP and what I found was that when MAB stopped paying me, it was a horrible destabilising feeling not knowing when I was going to go back to work."

"The other thing I found was it takes a long time to save money, but a lot less time for it to suddenly pour through my fingers at a rate of knots because not one single bill stopped during that extra six months, I'm off work," he added.

Economic turmoil

During the current cost of living crisis, turmoil, O'Connor highlighted the importance of indexation into policies to keep in track with inflation.

"All that really means is that people can still make ends meet and continue to make ends meet. People who've bought that type of policy, that little bit of extra premium would really benefit them now where the cover amounts is really going up quite significantly on those policy anniversaries.

"It's probably worth talking to clients who've already got IP, talk to them about whether we should review the whole policy and look at it again, and obviously factor in indexation because we've had a long period of time where inflation was practically nothing and now it's gone off the chart," he said.

In this time of high inflation, Davidson urged advisers to pick up the phone and have regular conversations with people regarding their existing policies.

"Just to explain what the value of it is and check to see if they are okay financially for that because there are options. They can block it for the year and freeze it which is great, we just don't want people cancelling policies," she concluded.